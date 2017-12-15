Chula Vista Police searching for serial flasher

A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who has exposed himself to children in Chula Vista at least four times over the last several months.
California on Thursday issued its first batch of business licenses for the state's upcoming legal marijuana market, setting the stage for sales to begin in January.
Christmas is less than two weeks away, but porch thieves are stealing holiday cheer by swiping packages off porches in University City and Pacific Beach.
UC San Diego reported Thursday a record high of well over 116,000 students who applied for admission for next fall, including 97,670 prospective freshmen and 18,782 transfers.
A man accused of helping to dump the body of a murder victim in the San Diego Bay entered a not-guilty plea Thursday.
You often hear that here's more good in the world than bad - now a woman from New York is writing a book to prove it.
When the Lilac fire broke out one week ago, more than a dozen planes and helicopters made water and fire retardant drops during the day. But once the sun went down only two helicopters continued to drop at night.
The plane that crashed in Clairemont spooked a couple's dog away as they were out walking it out Saturday evening and had been missing for four days.
Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in Santee on Thursday after some bushes caught fire during a construction job.