Chula Vista Police searching for serial flasher

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who has exposed himself to children in Chula Vista at least four times over the last several months.

The flasher, described as an unshaven 40- to 50-year-old white man with short, unkempt grayish or blond hair, has repeatedly pulled up alongside underage female pedestrians in a small, newer-model blue or gray pickup truck while masturbating, according to police.

The first crime occurred Oct. 18. In each case, the man approached the victims between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as they were walking on Fourth Avenue or on nearby side streets in the general area of Chula Vista High School. One of the girls, a 10-year-old, was walking home from Vista Square Elementary on G Street.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Police and school administrators urge minors to walk in pairs or groups, and advise anyone who experiences such a crime to remain calm, avoid communicating with the perpetrator, seek a place of safety immediately, remember as many details about the encounter as possible and call 911 as soon as possible.

Anyone who might be able to help identify the flasher was asked to call (619) 422-TIPS.