Granite Hills H.S. to honor student athlete killed in crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - A candlelight vigil is scheduled Friday in memory of William Burton, a star Granite Hills High School athlete killed in a traffic collision in Alpine.



Authorities said the 17-year-old was riding in the back of a Jeep Wrangler that didn't have a rear seat when the crash occurred shortly after a season-ending team banquet.



The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when the westbound vehicle he was riding in collided with an SUV on South Grade Road in Alpine near the gated community of Rancho Palo Verde.



The teen died at the scene of the wreck, which left four other people with minor to moderate injuries, the CHP reported.



Will was a standout defensive lineman who was recently named to the CIF All-San Diego first team defense. He also led all Eagles receivers and tight ends with 28 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns.



One of his best performances came during a game against Steele Canyon in September, when he caught two touchdowns, including the game winner with 2.9 seconds left in the contest.



The Granite Hills senior, who also played baseball at the El Cajon campus, is survived by his parents, Bradford and Donna, and brothers, Jake and Zachary.



Attendees are encouraged to wear their athletic jerseys to the 7 p.m. vigil, no matter the school or sport. The event is set to take place in Eagles Quad at Granite Hills High at 1719 E. Madison Ave. in El Cajon.



On Saturday, Steele Canyon players plan to honor Burton at their state Division 3-A championship football game against Half Moon Bay starting at 6 p.m. at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

