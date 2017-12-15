Man struck and killed while running across freeway in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man was struck and killed early Friday morning in a crash in Old Town.



The crash was reported at 12:12 a.m. on the Taylor Street on-ramp to the I-8, the California Highway Patrol reported.



The unidentified, believed to be homeless, was clipped by one car's mirror and hit by a second car as he tried to run across the freeway and died at the scene, the CHP said.



This isn't the first time this has happened in that area. Both drivers stayed a the scene.

The incident is under investigation.