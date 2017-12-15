The kids are all right: 'Youthquake' is Oxford word of 2017

Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who has exposed himself to children in Chula Vista at least four times over the last several months.
Christmas is less than two weeks away, but porch thieves are stealing holiday cheer by swiping packages off porches in University City and Pacific Beach.
Police responded to a parking lot in Colina Del Sol neighborhood where a homeless man has died after apparently getting stuck in a donation container.
Fewer than 140 firefighters remained in San Diego's North County Thursday to finish digging containment lines around the Lilac Fire, which burned 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures between Fallbrook and Oceanside near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.
A candlelight vigil is scheduled Friday in memory of William Burton, a star Granite Hills High School athlete killed in a traffic collision in Alpine.
A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a woman in her Pacific Beach home were arrested.
California on Thursday issued its first batch of business licenses for the state's upcoming legal marijuana market, setting the stage for sales to begin in January.
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
San Diego County's inland valleys and mountains remain under a red flag warning Friday morning due to high temperatures, dry air and gusty Santa Ana winds creating dangerous fire conditions.