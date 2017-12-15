Man dies after becoming stuck in donation bin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man dies after becoming stuck in donation bin

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police responded to a parking lot in Colina Del Sol where a homeless man has died after apparently getting stuck in a donation container.

Police arrived to find the man dead in the container in a parking lot on the 5300 block of University Avenue west of 54th Street.

There is no word on the man's identity or how he became stuck in the container.

