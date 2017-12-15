Becky G Reveals Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Is the One! (Exclusive)

It’s hard to imagine the indefatigable Jean-Claude Van Damme ever tapping out, but after wrapping his new Amazon series, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, the actor needed time to recharge after a surprisingly emotional experience on what, on the surface, seemed like a lighthearted action-comedy show.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan are gearing up for their special day -- with help from Emma Slater and Sasha Farber!
In anticipation of their spring 2018 wedding, the Property Brothers stars have teamed up with the professional dancers, who are choreographing their first dance.
Slater took to Inst...
The first two, jaw-dropping episodes of Vanderpump Rules are nothing compared to the rest of the season, according to Lisa Vanderpump.
Kris Jenner is officially the queen of Christmas.
The 62-year-old momager took her holiday spirit to the next level this year, going all out with her decorations that have us feeling seriously feel bad for her neighbors. There's no way to keep up with this!
Kim Kardashian West shared wh...
If 2017 begged the question, Is seven superhero movies in the same year too many superhero movies? then 2018's answers is: Hold my beer. Next year, Marvel Studios will release three more movies (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp) as will Fox (The New Mutants, Dea...
Becky G and her professional soccer player beau, Sebastian Lletget, are total relationship goals -- literally!
Anyone who has watched Netflix’s TV adaptation of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, the filmmaker’s acclaimed and controversial 1986 film debut, has not only noticed that DeWanda Wise has reinvented the iconic role of Nola Darling for a 2017 audience, but that her version of Nola wears a ...
We finally know when Roseanne is coming back!
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the beloved sitcom's return to the airwaves, and while we're more than ready to head back to Lanford, Illinois, we will have to wait until the spring.
The Roseanne revival will debut on ABC on March 27 with a ...