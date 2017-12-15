Crews make quick work of brush fire off I-905 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews make quick work of brush fire off I-905

OTAY MESA (NEWS 8) - Fire crews quickly extinguished a small brush fire burning off the shoulder of Interstate 905 in Otay Mesa Friday morning.

The fire sparked in a ditch that runs along eastbound I-905 near Picador Boulevard.

Firefighters are not sure what caused the fire.

