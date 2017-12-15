SDSU a capella group Sirens of State holding concert to support USO

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There are countless wintertime attractions for you to enjoy at the Hilton San Diego Bay Front's annual Holidays by the Bay celebration, but one you definitely won't want to miss is a performance by the Sirens of State.

The Sirens of State, an a capella group made up of female students from SDSU, performs renditions of "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Hallelujah", and "I Won’t Say I’m in Love" and many other classics. In addition to The Sirens of State, the Holidays by the Bay party features an ice skating rink and a mini-golf course. A portion of the ticket sales goes toward the United Service Organizations San Diego.

The group is inspired by another popular female a capella group, The Bellas, who appeared in Pitch Perfect 3 (hitting theaters December 22) and recently did a benefit tour for the USO.

The Holidays by the Bay event runs through January 1. Visit hiltonsandiegobayfront.com/holidaybythebay for more information.

Here's more from the Sirens of State: