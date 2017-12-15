Catch comedian Pablo Francisco at the American Comedy Co. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Catch comedian Pablo Francisco at the American Comedy Co.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Comedian Pablo Francisco is known as an all-around funny guy with a talent for hilarious impressions and sound effects.

Ahead of his shows this weekend at the American Comedy Co. Downtown, he stopped by the Morning Extra set to hang with News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers (he also brought Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, Michael J. Fox, Mark Wahlberg, the movie trailer guy, the Governator, a generic news anchor and the guy from the All-State commercials).

Francisco is performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find more information here.

