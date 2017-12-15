Firefighter's Widow Sends His Casket's American Flag to Boy With Autism Who Inspired Him

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been handed out and here are some of the images that have been dubbed the funniest animal pictures of the year.
A man cops are calling "Criminal Santa" had to call 911 when he reportedly found himself trapped in a California business's chimney this week.
An Indiana couple proclaimed their love for football — and each other — when they were married on the field ahead of Thursday's Indianapolis Colts game.
A former Today show production assistant has come forward with details about a secret relationship she says she had with Matt Lauer.
With the holiday season upon us, this family is encouraging their kids to shop online, all in the name of giving.
The force tilted to the dark side Thursday night as some irritated Star Wars fans reported audio problems that ruined opening night of the highly anticipated film, The Last Jedi.
Has the White House declared war on Omarosa? Some pundits say they've been ordered to take her down.
