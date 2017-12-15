Is the White House Out to Take Down Omarosa? Pundits Claim They' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Is the White House Out to Take Down Omarosa? Pundits Claim They're Under Orders to Discredit Her

Updated: Dec 15, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.