Morning Extra acrobatics with San Diego Circus Center's Circus Express

SAN DIEGO (NEWS) - Want to run away and join the circus?

If you're on the fence about it, head down to the San Diego Circus Center in the Midway District this weekend (Friday-Sunday) and watch Circus Express -- the show might inspire you!

Circus Express, the center's 2017 winter performance, features amazing acrobatic stunts, dance numbers and, of course, clowns. All acts are directed by Jean-Luc Martin and Derrick Gilday.

Join the circus for a few thrills on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m, Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Ten percent of proceeds go toward the SDCC Scholarship Program.

Tickets start at just $20.