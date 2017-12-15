Plumes of smoke in North County from Camp Pendleton fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Plumes of smoke in North County from Camp Pendleton fire

CAMP PENDLETON (NEWS 8) - A brush fire in a training area on the grounds of Camp Pendleton has grown to about 15 acres, according to Marine Corps officials.

The blaze is sending up plumes of smoke visible in surrounding communities but is posing no structural threats, USMC authorities say.

