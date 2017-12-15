The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black dish on 'Jumanji'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you thought the original "Jumanji" was awesome, wait until you see the remake featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.
With the help of writers and directors, the wacky trio brings a modern spin to the 1995 classic. Johnson, Black and Hart took some time out of their "busy" schedule while shooting in Hawaii to talk about the film and their personal connections with its plot with News 8 entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie.
The movie debuts in theaters December 20.
Watch the trailer for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" below:
If you've been to the San Diego Safari Park, chances are you've seen them. Guinea fowls are known for the mop-like crest of black feathers on their head.
A man accused of fatally shooting San Diego police Officer Jonathan "J.D." DeGuzman and wounding his partner last year in Southcrest will face the death penalty if convicted, a prosecutor said Friday.
A brush fire in a training area on the grounds of Camp Pendleton has grown to about 15 acres, according to Marine Corps officials.
The annual closure of the Children's Pool beach in La Jolla to give harbor seals space to give birth and wean their young is scheduled to begin Friday.
There are countless wintertime attractions for you to enjoy at the Hilton San Diego Bay Front's annual Holidays by the Bay celebration, but one you definitely won't want to miss is a performance by the Sirens of State.
A woman who allegedly took part in a Pacific Beach home invasion robbery, then made her getaway by stealing a police SUV that she drove into Mission Bay, was in custody Friday, along with her alleged accomplice, who was arrested at the scene of the initial crime.
Comedian Pablo Francisco is known as an all-around funny guy with a talent for hilarious impressions and sound effects.
Police responded to a parking lot in Colina Del Sol Friday morning where a man, believed to be homeless, was found dead after apparently getting stuck in a clothing donation container.