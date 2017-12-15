The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black dish on 'Jumanji' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black dish on 'Jumanji'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you thought the original "Jumanji" was awesome, wait until you see the remake featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

With the help of writers and directors, the wacky trio brings a modern spin to the 1995 classic. Johnson, Black and Hart took some time out of their "busy" schedule while shooting in Hawaii to talk about the film and their personal connections with its plot with News 8 entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie.

The movie debuts in theaters December 20.

Watch the trailer for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" below:

