KFMB STATIONS: Digital Content Editor

The KFMB Stations Interactive Department is looking for a full-time digital editor who will support the content and social media efforts across all properties for the KFMB Stations, including CBS 8 (KFMB-TV), The CW San Diego, and two radio stations (100.7 KFM-BFM and 760 KFMB-AM) in San Diego.

This position requires the ability to react and disseminate breaking news quickly. Candidates must possess solid news judgment, writing and organizational skills and have the ability to handle multiple tasks effectively in a fast-paced environment. Job duties include maintaining and updating our station's digital platforms and mobile presence, editing television scripts and wire copy for digital publication, editing video and images and managing live streaming video. This position has a strong focus on building the KFMB Station’s social media outlets and candidates must have experience writing content for social platforms.

Candidates should also have experience with a content management system and be able to build and maintain relationships with producers and reporters in the newsroom. Position will require work on holidays and will be required to assist with coverage during staff vacations. A college degree in journalism or similar field is preferred.