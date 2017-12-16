Rancho Penasquitos: Plan to raze low-income senior housing advances

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (NEWS 8) – Dozens of low income seniors in Rancho Penasquitos are now searching for a new to live after a controversial plan to raze their apartment complex moved forward on Friday.

Last week, the City Planning Commission gave an approval to a developer to knock down the Penasquitos Village Apartments and build an upscale complex in its place.

The approval was a major blow to the more than 80 section 8 housing voucher recipients currently living the apartments. As the new year approaches, many of them do know where they will go – despite the developer’s promise to help them find new homes.

Felicidad Cayabyab, who is 93-years-old, has called the Penasquitos Village her home for the past 23 years. She has paid $230 a month in rent after receiving federal section 8 housing assistance.

It’s a home she will losing if the City Council gives approval to a developer to build Pacific Village – a 564 higher-end units, including homes selling for over $700,000.

“What can I do now? I will be one of the homeless in town,” said Felicidad.

Felicidad has no local family and said she is losing sleep – worried she will end up on the streets.

A representative for the developer, last week, said the company will find new housing for every current section 8 resident before work on the new development begins. Further, they will relocate more than half of those families.

The representative said Pacific Village would provide the region with much needed moderate priced housing.

Art Teodiso Junior leads Save PQ Village – a group formed to try to stop the new project and maintain low-income housing for the community.

“It’s not so much that we are opposed to the development. We are opposed to this specific project,” he said.

Despite the developer’s promises, Art said the residents left behind are plagued by anxiety over their future and questions where they will end up.

Felicidad said she has been praying for a miracle.

The City Planning Commission has given its “go-ahead” to Pacific Village, but it will be up to the City Council to cast the final decision.

The council is expected to make that vote early next year.