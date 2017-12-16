Rancho Penasquitos: Plan to raze low-income senior housing advances

Dozens of low income seniors in Rancho Penasquitos are now searching for a new to live after a controversial plan to raze their apartment complex moved forward on Friday.
A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening in El Cajon to remember the Granite Hills High School senior killed in a car crash on Monday.
Animal-welfare officials reached out to the public Friday for help identifying and locating whoever allowed a large friendly dog to starve nearly to death before being found wandering weakly through Logan Heights.
The U.S. government on Friday announced a seventh straight monthly increase in people being arrested or denied entry along the Mexican border, erasing much of the early gains of President Donald Trump's push to tighten the border.
The man accused of killing 29-year-old Omar Medina, whose body was found floating inside a 55-gallon drum in San Diego Bay, pleaded not guilty on Friday.
If you thought the original "Jumanji" was awesome, wait until you see the remake featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.
If you've been to the San Diego Safari Park, chances are you've seen them. Guinea fowls are known for the mop-like crest of black feathers on their head.
A man accused of fatally shooting San Diego police Officer Jonathan "J.D." DeGuzman and wounding his partner last year in Southcrest will face the death penalty if convicted, a prosecutor said Friday.