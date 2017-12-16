Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Can't Stop Smiling During Her First Rockettes Show

Tammin Sursok is opening up about painful family loss.
Angelina Jolie had a glamorous Friday night.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter just might be a Rockette when she grows up!
Kevin Hart looks like a movie star on his family's 2017 Christmas card, and it's no coincidence!
Day 16 is all about the Wests!
Caleb Reynolds is a father!
Alyssa Milano has a message for Matt Damon.
John Stamos hopes to make his late father, Bill, proud.
Luke Bryan is making the best out of the holidays.
How's this for a tribute to your hero?