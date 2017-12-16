Mario Batali gives holiday recipe in same email as apology

San Diego County's inland valleys and mountains remain under a red flag warning Friday morning due to high temperatures, dry air and gusty Santa Ana winds creating dangerous fire conditions.
After 10 days of destruction, the Lilac Fire was 100 percent contained Saturday, fire officials announced.
A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening in El Cajon to remember the Granite Hills High School senior killed in a car crash on Monday.
Dozens of low income seniors in Rancho Penasquitos are now searching for a new to live after a controversial plan to raze their apartment complex moved forward on Friday.
Animal-welfare officials reached out to the public Friday for help identifying and locating whoever allowed a large friendly dog to starve nearly to death before being found wandering weakly through Logan Heights.
The U.S. government on Friday announced a seventh straight monthly increase in people being arrested or denied entry along the Mexican border, erasing much of the early gains of President Donald Trump's push to tighten the border.
The man accused of killing 29-year-old Omar Medina, whose body was found floating inside a 55-gallon drum in San Diego Bay, pleaded not guilty on Friday.
If you thought the original "Jumanji" was awesome, wait until you see the remake featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.