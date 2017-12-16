Family of man injured in Mountain View hit and run pleads for driver to come forward

Distraught doesn't begin to describe the family of Jermaine Barnes, a Mountain View man left with life-threatening brain injuries after he was hit by a car Friday night outside of his home.
Gun owners were given the chance to trade in their unwanted firearms for cash or a skateboard at a gun buyback event hosted by local police and faith leaders on Saturday.
More than 140 children received early Christmas gifts Saturday thanks to a local church and the county's bravest men and women.
The replacement event for the long-running but now-defunct Chargers Blood Drive was held Saturday at the Town & Country Resort and Convention Center.
A five-county funeral procession will be held Sunday for a San Diego firefighter who died battling the Thomas Fire.
After 10 days of destruction, the Lilac Fire was 100 percent contained Saturday, fire officials announced.
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
San Diego County's inland valleys and mountains remain under a red flag warning Friday morning due to high temperatures, dry air and gusty Santa Ana winds creating dangerous fire conditions.
A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening in El Cajon to remember the Granite Hills High School senior killed in a car crash on Monday.