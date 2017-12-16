Family of man injured in Mountain View hit and run pleads for driver to come forward

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Distraught doesn't begin to describe the family of Jermaine Barnes, a Mountain View man left with life-threatening brain injuries after he was hit by a car Friday night steps away from his home.

Barnes, 33, was crossing south to north on the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk just before 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

His mother and sister say they can't understand how someone could run down a pedestrian and not stop to call 911. Now they're pleading desperately for the driver, who fled the scene in what police described as a black Nissan sedan with the partial license plate I406, to turn themselves in.

"It's like he's a vegetable. I'm praying to God that he'll be ok," Jermaine's mother Patricia Barnes said. "Whoever did this, please, I know you have a heart. I know you couldn't sleep last night. You should have stopped."

Patricia said that though the speed limit on the street is 30 mph, drivers are often driving much faster.

The San Diego Police Department said it had no additional information on the suspect or their vehicle, other than the driver hit Jermaine with the right front side of the car. Meanwhile, Jermaine lies fighting for his life at UCSD Medical Center in critical condition with severe head trauma, unable to breathe on his own.

"It's like people don't care," Jermaine's sister Virginia Walker said. "They have no concern for human life. They have no morals."

Patricia and Virginia continue to pray and keep faith in Jermaine's strength and strong will but they know he'll have a long road to recovery. Patricia said Jermaine was able to gently squeeze her hand when she visited him in the hospital, which she said was an encouraging sign for all that love him.

Three weeks ago, Patricia's sister was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Baltimore and police have yet to locate the suspect in her case.