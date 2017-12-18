Firefighters rescue man after head-on crash in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from a car early Monday morning and at least two people were hospitalized following a head-on crash in Tierrasanta, police said.



The collision was reported just before 4 a.m. on Tierrasanta Boulevard near Santo Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The crash apparently involved a wrong-way driver, though investigators were still probing the details of the accident.



A Chrysler PT Cruiser and a pickup truck collided head-on, and occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospitals, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. At least one person suffered a head injury.



Paramedics told dispatchers that one of the victims was unconscious and appeared to have suffered several broken bones.

Firefighters rescued a trapped victim by peeling back the roof of the PT Cruiser and there are reports that the driver was the man found unconscious and bleeding.



It wasn't immediately clear if Tierrasanta Boulevard would open to traffic or remain closed during an investigation, Delimitros said.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »