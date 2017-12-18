Police investigate body found inside tattoo shop in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A homicide investigation was underway in Chula Vista Monday after police found a man dead under suspicious circumstances at a tattoo parlor where they'd responded hours earlier to a vague, anonymous call about armed men at the business.



The unidentified victim's body was found about 11 p.m. Sunday inside Raza Tattoo in the 300 block of Broadway.



Officers had been sent to the business around 7:25 that morning after an anonymous caller told police "that armed subjects were at the business," according to a Chula Vista Police Department statement. The caller provided few other details, according to police.



"Officers responded and made several unsuccessful attempts to contact anyone inside the closed business. Officers could not find any evidence of a crime," according to the CVPD statement.



Sometime later in the day, a relative contacted police "worried about the owner and (believing) the owner was inside the business," according to police. This time, the responding officers entered the tattoo parlor and found a victim dead, according to police, who did not immediately identify the man or disclose the cause of death.



The CVPD Crimes of Violence Unit has launched a homicide investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call the CVPD TIPS line at (619) 422-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.