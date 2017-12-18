'Tis the season for cold and flu: Planning for a healthier holid - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Tis the season for cold and flu: Planning for a healthier holiday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Whether you're heading out of town for Christmas or staying home, 'tis the season for the cold and flu. 

Dr. Eunice Sanchez-Mata from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group visits Morning Extra with tips to help you have a healthier holiday. 

Some of the tips Dr. Sanchez-Mata shared include: 

• Stay well-fed and hydrated  

• Keep a regular sleep routine 

• Get the flu shot 

• Wash your hands and cover your cough 

• If traveling, investigate what to pack for health dangers that may await you 

• Plan family walks to keep active

