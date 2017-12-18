Secret Santa Gives $10,000 to Family of Woman Who Has Been in a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Secret Santa Gives $10,000 to Family of Woman Who Has Been in a Coma for 2 Years

Updated: Dec 18, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.