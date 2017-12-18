Crosswalk the Musical on Broadway with Hugh Jackman, Zendaya & Zac Efron

James Corden heads to the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway in New York City to perform a medley of musical theater with the stars of "The Greatest Showman" - Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron - including tunes from "Guys and Dolls," "On the Town" and "Fame."

