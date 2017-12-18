Man who admitted to molesting 12-year-old sentenced

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 20-year-old man learned his fate Monday after he admitted to molesting a 12-year-old Solana Beach middle school student.

In October, Jeff Calica pleaded guilty to one count of committing lewd acts with a minor.

The victim's attorney says he lured the student away from school at least twice after meeting her online.

An attorney for the family of the 12-year-old girl read a letter in court from the child's mother.

"Do not be fooled by what you see. Jeff is a predator plain and simple," the letter stated. "Your actions and assault has turned our lives upside down and caused a happy little girl's life to be ripped out from under her feet and put into a tailspin of depression, isolation and bitterness."

Calica admitted he befriended the 7th grader through his YouTube channel where he posts videos of himself eating ramen and doing his hair.

The two started communicating through private chatrooms while she was on a Solana Beach school computer.

Calica eventually drove to see her when she left her middle school campus during lunch.

They had sex at least twice in his car in the school parking lot.

"Jeff took his time to romance [name redacted] with his promises and sweet talk," the letter also stated. "Just as stalkers do, he found out what she liked and used it to his advantages. He wrote her letters and changed her last name to his. He promised her he would marry her. Jeff is the worst kind of sexual assailant."

Calica agreed to plead guilty in exchange for three years of probation.

It avoids the need for the victim to testify.

"Though I understand the plea deal, I do not feel that the probation is harsh enough for the damage he's done and the premeditated way he planned his sexual assault on my daughter," said the letter from the victim's mother.

Calica stared at the table for most of the hearing and didn't want to address the court.

The deal also requires the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender for life.

"You are now viewed as a sexual predator," said the judge. "The language that the victim's mother used in her letter as 'rape' is an apt way to describe what you did.

"You're out of choice. You're either going to do probation right and get through the next three years or you're going to find yourself in prison."

