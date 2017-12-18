San Diego's blind surfer lives life with eyes wide open - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's blind surfer lives life with eyes wide open

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  He is known as San Diego's blind surfer; 24 years ago a single bullet changed Scott Leason's life forever.    

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits La Jolla Shores to meet the man who turned tragedy into triumph.   

If you'd like to learn more about Scott Leason's story or help support his next adventure, click here.   

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.