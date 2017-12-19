Driver killed in crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A driver was killed in a crash in San Marcos Monday night.

The crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. on state Route 78 just west of Nordahl Road, according to Mary Bailey of the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of a passenger who was in the vehicle was not immediately available, Bailey said.

The victim's vehicle struck a second vehicle that was unoccupied, according to Bailey, who said it appeared the second vehicle was parked.

Two of three lanes of the highway were closed following the crash, as was the Nordahl Road on-ramp, Bailey said.