San Diego: Vigil showing solidarity with DACA recipients

Jack in the Box is selling the Qdoba restaurant chain to private-equity firm Apollo Global Management for $305 million in cash.
Cool weather along the San Diego County coastline will move inland Tuesday setting up a cool, cloudy and windy day on Wednesday.
A former Marine deported to Mexico 15 years ago after he was convicted of a minor offense has won his fight to return to the United States and regain his permanent U.S. residency.
San Diego officers took three juveniles into custody early Tuesday morning following a break-in at a primary school in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, police said.
Advocates, faith leaders, attorneys and immigrant families will gather Tuesday night for the launch of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition modeled after others in the state that aims to prepare for and respond to what organizers describe as inhumane immigration enforcement activities.
A 20-year-old man learned his fate Monday after he admitted to molesting a 12-year-old Solana Beach middle school student.
Solidarity with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients was the message behind a vigil held Monday night at Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego.
He is known as San Diego's blind surfer; 24 years ago a single bullet changed Scott Leason's life forever. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits at La Jolla Shores to meet the man who turned tragedy into triumph.
The legalized sale of recreational marijuana is set to begin on Jan. 1. News 8 went inside the first store to get a state license in San Diego and the Sorrento Valley outlet is ready for a rush of new customers two weeks from Monday.