Three teens arrested in Paradise Hills Elementary School break-in

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego officers took three juveniles into custody early Tuesday morning following a break-in at a primary school in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, police said.



Officers were alerted to the break-in by a burglary alarm just before midnight at Paradise Hills Elementary School at 5816 Alleghany St., San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. Responding police officers arrived and spotted several people running through the school grounds.



Three teenagers were arrested but it wasn't immediately clear if any other suspects were outstanding, Delimitros said.

An investigation was ongoing this morning to determine if any school property was stolen or damaged.