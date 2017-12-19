Jack in the Box selling Qdoba for $305 million

A fire that broke out at an auto repair shop near the San Diego Airport is sending a thick black plume of smoke high into the air over Downtown.
Jack in the Box is selling the Qdoba restaurant chain to private-equity firm Apollo Global Management for $305 million in cash.
Cool weather along the San Diego County coastline will move inland Tuesday setting up a cool, cloudy and windy day on Wednesday.
A former Marine deported to Mexico 15 years ago after he was convicted of a minor offense has won his fight to return to the United States and regain his permanent U.S. residency.
San Diego officers took three juveniles into custody early Tuesday morning following a break-in at a primary school in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, police said.
Advocates, faith leaders, attorneys and immigrant families will gather Tuesday night for the launch of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition modeled after others in the state that aims to prepare for and respond to what organizers describe as inhumane immigration enforcement activities.
A 20-year-old man learned his fate Monday after he admitted to molesting a 12-year-old Solana Beach middle school student.
Solidarity with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients was the message behind a vigil held Monday night at Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego.
He is known as San Diego's blind surfer; 24 years ago a single bullet changed Scott Leason's life forever. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits at La Jolla Shores to meet the man who turned tragedy into triumph.