KFMB STATIONS: Account Executive (Radio) - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Account Executive (Radio)

KFMB Station's radio stations (100.7 KFM-BFM and Talk Radio, 760 KFMB-AM) in San Diego is looking for an advertising sales Account Executive to develop and generate new business (on-air as well as the Station’s websites). Position requires daily prospecting and excellent closing skills to achieve monthly revenue goals.

Candidates must be able to write effective proposals and client correspondence, present information and interact with clients, create and maintain strong relationships with advertisers, attend client and station promotional events, and follow up with advertisers to ensure collection of and timely payment from clients, and supervise advertiser’s promotional events that they sell. Minimum 2 years’ previous broadcast OR Internet sales experience is required. Automotive category experience/success is also preferred.

Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance. 

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.