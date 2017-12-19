Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography, Faces 4 to 7 Ye - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography, Faces 4 to 7 Years Behind Bars

Updated: Dec 19, 2017 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.