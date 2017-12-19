Coast Guard Rescues Sea Turtle Entangled in 1,800 Pounds of Cocaine in the Pacific

A Florida couple who adopted seven children earlier this year is excited to be spending their first Christmas together as a family.
A man who once had a successful appearance on the show Shark Tank has been accused of playing a role in a New Jersey drug ring.
A wheelchair-bound 7-year-old has been given an accessible playground to make playing with her friends that much easier.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard who were on a counterdrug patrol last month ended up saving an endangered sea turtle.
Spoiler alert: You will need to grab the tissues for these surprise reunions by members of our armed forces.
A Pennsylvania woman may have topped last year’s creation for her office cubicle contest with this year’s holiday design — Snoopy’s doghouse.
With holiday music blaring into the ears since before Thanksgiving, a business website has compiled a wide-ranging list of the greatest Christmas albums of all time.
A 20-year-old with a rare stomach condition is having others join him on a “pie face challenge” to raise awareness about the disorder.
Transportation officials believe the derailed Washington state Amtrak train was traveling at well above the speed limit when it crashed down onto a busy highway on Monday.
Firefighters battling wildfires in southern California went above and beyond in a desperate bid to save farm animals caught in the path of the destructive flames.