Kyle Richards Reacts to Infamous ‘You’re Such a F**king Liar, Camille’ Scene -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Director Ridley Scott isn't looking to show the original version of All the Money in the World starring Kevin Spacey any time soon.
T.J. Miller is responding to claims that he sexually assaulted and punched a woman when he was a student at George Washington University.
It's a stroke of impossibly perfect timing or, y'know, it only makes sense that one of the most unpredictable years in history has produced a truly unpredictable year at the movies. Sure, we saw the expected, inevitable reboots and remakes and sequels and threqueels, and then the superhero ...