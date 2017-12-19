El Cajon boutique makes looking great affordable - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

El Cajon boutique makes looking great affordable

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - If you're one of those people who argues staying in a budget is tough, we have your solution. 
     
You just have to shop at the right places -- For instance, a store where everything is under 20 dollars! 
     
Ashley Jacobs reports from El Cajon at Runway Boutique.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.