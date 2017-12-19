Chula Vista police provide meals, toys and holiday cheer for 1,000 families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chula Vista police are working to make the holidays brighter for those in need.

Officers gathered Tuesday morning to serve up meals to more than 1,000 families.

Santa Claus also made a special visit and with the help of several volunteers, he passed out toys and food to needy families outside Walmart.

Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said it's a Christmas tradition the department looks forward to every year.

"We've been doing this for more than 11 years, so this is an opportunity for us - through our police foundation and Athletes for Education - to give back to the community," she said.

Among the athletes, former Chargers player Luis Castillo.

"It's as organized as it ever was," said Castillo. "There are as many people, or more, as there were back in the day when we had Charger players here, so it's a credit to this community and to see them continue do this great work."

The families at the event were all invited and given vouchers.

There was also a raffle for bikes.

The kids receiving toys ranged from infants to pre-teens.

The event was made possible through sponsors, donations, and of course, the spirit of giving.

"I really think it's going to make Christmas special for people," said Chief Kennedy.

