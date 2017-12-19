Couple Adopts 7 Biological Siblings: 'These Children Need a Home — We Have a Home'

One man may be able to quit his day job after he showed off his singing chops at the supermarket where he works.
Nothing could have stopped this young football fan from singing her holiday greetings to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Christmas will be a little easier for one single mom of three in Maine after she received a generous tip from a stranger.
Police in Mississippi have arrested "The Grinch" after a 5-year-old boy heard he was going to steal Christmas and called 911 to report the plot.
After Netflix called out one of their subscribers for watching Bee Movie 357 times in one year, the woman's identity has been revealed as a mother from Scotland.
As Erin Burnett appeared on CNN Monday night, one question kept many viewers distracted from the news: What happened to her eye?
The Donald Trump robot has been unveiled at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom inside the long-running “Hall of Presidents” attraction — but it hasn't come without some controversy.
Disturbing details have emerged in the alleged “domestic violence” case that left Palin family patriarch Todd Palin bloodied and beaten up by his own son.