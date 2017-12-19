KFMB STATIONS: Anchor/Reporter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Anchor/Reporter

KFMB Stations is searching for an anchor/reporter for our new CW affiliate in San Diego. This position may also handle on-air shifts for CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV).

We are looking for a candidate with credibility and a lot of energy who can ad-lib and handle breaking news while anchoring, as well as a strong reporter with outstanding journalistic skills who knows how to dig for facts and consistently tells a compelling story. Previous anchoring experience, strong live-shots and excellent writing are essential.

Minimum of three years commercial TV reporting experience preferred. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
