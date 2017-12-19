KFMB STATIONS: Anchor/Reporter

KFMB Stations is searching for an anchor/reporter for our new CW affiliate in San Diego. This position may also handle on-air shifts for CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV).

We are looking for a candidate with credibility and a lot of energy who can ad-lib and handle breaking news while anchoring, as well as a strong reporter with outstanding journalistic skills who knows how to dig for facts and consistently tells a compelling story. Previous anchoring experience, strong live-shots and excellent writing are essential.

Minimum of three years commercial TV reporting experience preferred. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.