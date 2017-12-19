Making holiday cookies with Chef Patsy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Making holiday cookies with Chef Patsy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chef Patsy Bentivegna is a food network champ and a cookie-baking master. 

On Tuesday's Morning Extra Chef Patsy shares her secret cookie recipes and where you can bake along with her.    

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.