American Red Cross recaps busy 2017

A fire that broke out at an auto repair shop near the San Diego Airport is sending a thick black plume of smoke high into the air over Downtown.
Chef Patsy Bentivegna is a food network champ and a cookie-baking master. On Tuesday's Morning Extra Chef Pasty shares her secret cookie recipes and where you can bake along with her.
The lights, the sounds, the smells of the holidays - these are just some of the reasons people love this time of year. But if you have a child with autism, the holidays can be extra stressful.
Residents of an apartment complex in Mira Mesa were forced to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak.
About 3 1/2 years after being sent to prison for soliciting the murder of his estranged wife, the lead singer of a San Diego- based Christian heavy metal band has completed his term and is speaking out publicly about the case for the first time.
San Diego County is seeing a slowdown in the number of cases of Hepatitis A from an average of 84 per week this summer to only two in the first three weeks of December.
San Diego State University set new records for the number of students who applied for admission for next year -- 68,475 prospective freshmen and 25,135 transfers.