American Red Cross recaps busy 2017

SAN DIEGO (NEWS) - It's been a very busy year for the American Red Cross.

Three massive hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- made landfall within four weeks of each other earlier this year, and California is still dealing with the aftermath of one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in the state's history.

Through all of that, the Red Cross has been hard at work. According to Red Cross' Vice President of Disaster Operations and Logistics Brad Kieserman, the relief organization has provided twice as many overnight shelters stays in the last 120 days (658,000) than it has over the past four years combined.

Also in the last roughly 4 months the Red Cross has served nearly 13.6 million meals and snacks and has distributed 7 million relief items to disaster victims.

In responding to multiple disasters simultaneously, Kieserman said that the strength of the Red Cross comes from its donors, both those who donate money and those who donate time volunteering on the ground. The Red Cross said that it deployed more than 56,000 volunteers to disaster sites in 2017.

After the first key to the Red Cross' success, generosity, comes the second, readiness. Kieserman talked about the importance of readiness and many more aspects of the Red Cross Tuesday with News 8's Nichelle Medina.

Watch the entire interview for more insight, or visit www.redcross.org/gift for more information.