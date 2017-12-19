Lilac Fire: Four pets, including a turkey remain unclaimed

A California woman has filed a lawsuit alleging she was unlawfully detained by local authorities and federal immigration agents despite her protests she was a U.S. citizen.
Four pets, including a turkey, remain unclaimed among 33 animals taken in by county Animal Services during the Lilac Fire in the North County, authorities said Tuesday.
A fire of unknown origin gutted a Midway-area auto-repair shop Tuesday, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage and sending a thick column of black smoke into the air near Lindbergh Field.
Residents of an apartment complex in Mira Mesa were forced to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak.
Chef Patsy Bentivegna is a food network champ and a cookie-baking master. On Tuesday's Morning Extra Chef Pasty shares her secret cookie recipes and where you can bake along with her.
The lights, the sounds, the smells of the holidays - these are just some of the reasons people love this time of year. But if you have a child with autism, the holidays can be extra stressful.
About 3 1/2 years after being sent to prison for soliciting the murder of his estranged wife, the lead singer of a San Diego- based Christian heavy metal band has completed his term and is speaking out publicly about the case for the first time.