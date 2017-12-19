Driver decks more than just the halls for the holidays

It's that time of year, when we see holiday lights dangling on homes, bridges and buildings. But this season, something different has been catching our News 8 viewers' eyes.
He is known as San Diego's blind surfer; 24 years ago a single bullet changed Scott Leason's life forever. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits at La Jolla Shores to meet the man who turned tragedy into triumph.
You often hear that here's more good in the world than bad - now a woman from New York is writing a book to prove it.
In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.
As flames raged throughout the night, evacuees of the Lilac Fire wondered if they would have anything to return home to.
If you're searching for the fountain of youth - a great grandmother in the South Bay is willing to show you her secret to success in Wednesday's Zevely Zone.
Cash is supposed to be king, but what happens when you get your hands on an older note that looks as funny a $3 bill?
Sometimes it takes a wing and prayer to make your first million. With that in mind, a local business man is gambling on America embracing his new invention for the holidays.