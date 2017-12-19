Driver decks more than just the halls for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's that time of year, when we see holiday lights dangling on homes, bridges and buildings.

But this season, something different has been catching our News 8 viewers' eyes.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Escondido with the mystery behind the Christmas car.

The car's owner Fernando says he only turns his holiday lights on while driving in parking lots – and, so far, police have very supportive of his holiday cheer.