Tower Control Tapes: Pilot calls for help as his plane goes down

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – New details were made available Tuesday about the fiery plane crash in an El Cajon parking that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.

The pilot of a North American Navion aircraft took off from Gillespie Field minutes before reporting engine trouble and trying to return.

The plane went down just before 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Gillespie Way in the parking lot of a business.

The plane lost its wing, a lamp post was damaged and the aircraft eventually crashed into a nearby fence.

Leaking fuel from the plane caught fire, and the wreckage became engulfed in flames.

Sunday isn't the first time this plane has crashed.

Federal records show 42 years ago almost to the day the plane crashed in New Orleans.

Then investigators say the propeller failed and engine tore away.

The new information sheds light on the pilot and passengers involved.

News 8 Eric Kahnert reports from El Cajon with what an aviation expert said the audio tapes and footage reveal about the crash.

