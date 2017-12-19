Tower Control Tapes: Pilot calls for help as his plane goes down

New details were made available Tuesday about the fiery plane crash in an El Cajon parking that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.
The alleged leader of a Mexican money laundering and cocaine trafficking organization and close associate of alleged Sinaloa drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman made his first appearance in San Diego federal court Tuesday.
It's that time of year, when we see holiday lights dangling on homes, bridges and buildings. But this season, something different has been catching our News 8 viewers' eyes.
About 3 1/2 years after being sent to prison for soliciting the murder of his estranged wife, the lead singer of a San Diego- based Christian heavy metal band has completed his term and is speaking out publicly about the case for the first time.
Santa Claus teamed up with the Chula Vista Police Department on Tuesday to make the holidays extra special for local residents.
A California woman has filed a lawsuit alleging she was unlawfully detained by local authorities and federal immigration agents despite her protests she was a U.S. citizen.
Four pets, including a turkey, remain unclaimed among 33 animals taken in by county Animal Services during the Lilac Fire in the North County, authorities said Tuesday.
A fire of unknown origin gutted a Midway-area auto-repair shop Tuesday, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage and sending a thick column of black smoke into the air near Lindbergh Field.