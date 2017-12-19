Rat poison found in body of California mountain lion

Residents in Escondido on Tuesday sounded off on car alarms that have been going off at all hours of the day.
Advocates, faith leaders, attorneys and immigrant families gathered Tuesday for the launch of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition modeled after others in the state that aims to prepare for and respond to what organizers describe as inhumane immigration enforcement activities.
Christmas is less than a week away, but one heartless Grinch targeted a single mom in University City by smashing the window of her car – stealing her purse.
New details were made available Tuesday about the fiery plane crash in an El Cajon parking that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.
The alleged leader of a Mexican money laundering and cocaine trafficking organization and close associate of alleged Sinaloa drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman made his first appearance in San Diego federal court Tuesday.
It's that time of year, when we see holiday lights dangling on homes, bridges and buildings. But this season, something different has been catching our News 8 viewers' eyes.
About 3 1/2 years after being sent to prison for soliciting the murder of his estranged wife, the lead singer of a San Diego- based Christian heavy metal band has completed his term and is speaking out publicly about the case for the first time.
Santa Claus teamed up with the Chula Vista Police Department on Tuesday to make the holidays extra special for local residents.
A California woman has filed a lawsuit alleging she was unlawfully detained by local authorities and federal immigration agents despite her protests she was a U.S. citizen.