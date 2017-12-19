Rat poison found in body of California mountain lion

FILE - This May 7, 2015, file photo provided by the National Park Service shows adult male mountain lion taken with a remote camera who is now known as P-41. (National Park Service, via AP, File)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion that managed to cross a Southern California freeway and make its home in the mountains north of Los Angeles had rat poison in his system when he was found dead.

The lion dubbed P-41 was found in October after a wildfire burned part of his range.

Researchers first wondered if the fire contributed to his death.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Tuesday that P-41 had six compounds of a rodenticide in his system. It's unclear if that caused his death.

Researchers say P-41 may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or snacked on a coyote or other predator that ate tainted prey.

The National Park Service has found poison compounds in 14 local cougars, including a kitten.