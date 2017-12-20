Jodie Foster Skipped Her Fantasy Football League This Year

'Black Mirror' director Jodie Foster used to love her fantasy league but this year 'Trumplandia' took up too much of her time.
Adam Driver and Stephen reenact a scene from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' with figurines from the franchise.
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Nick Jonas shares a snippet of his and Jack Black's on-set 'Jumanji' collaboration.
Tom Hanks studied Nixon-era attacks on the freedom of the press for 'The Post,' and comments on how it compares to the current state of government-media relations.
Living legend Mark Hamill appreciates the loyal fanbase of Star Wars so much that he has given them a name.
CNN pundit and 'Beyond the Messy Truth' author Van Jones isn't going into the belly of the beast just for the hor'dourves.
2017 was rough for a lot of people, but here's proof that it wasn't a total wash. See some of Stephen Colbert's best moments from The Late Show this year.