University City: Heartless thief rips off single mom in smash and grab

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Christmas is less than a week away, but one heartless Grinch targeted a single mom in University City by smashing the window of her car – stealing her purse.

Melissa, who asked News 8 to only use her first name because the thief has her information, said the theft happened when she was dropping off her daughter at a La Jolla daycare Monday morning.

Melissa said when returned to her car from the preschool, she found the passenger window shattered and her purse with her identification, credit cards and cash for her kids’ Christmas presents gone.

Surveillance video at a University City liquor store shows the suspect nonchalantly making a purchase with the suspected stolen credit card.

“She was happy, smiling, carrying my purse. She was taking my wallet out to pay for her stuff,” said Melissa.

Melissa said she called police and her credit card companies right away. “Being a single mom is hard. Being a single mom and your cash stolen for your kids is heartbreaking – and a week from Christmas.”

Even though she called police, Melissa said she was able to track the thief’s trail. A half-an-hour after the car break in, the suspect spent $43 at Rite Aid and spent $62 at Mobile, where she was seen driving what appeared to be a red Dodge Avenger.

Melissa said the thief purchased a ten dollar car wash and spent $27 at Courtesy Liquor – where she bought a torch lighter, butane and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing a shirt that said “love the princess see the results.”

Melissa said she wants the suspected Grinch to stop stealing from other families. “I would like to get her caught. I could care less if I get my money back, but I hope she does not do this to anyone else.”

Anyone with information about the woman seen on the surveillance video is asked to call police.