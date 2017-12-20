Train-Loving Best Friends Named As Victims In Fatal Amtrak Derailment

The Wisconsin teen who was viciously and repeatedly stabbed in what became known as the "Slender Man" attack would go on to sleep with scissors under her pillow as she recovered from the trauma, her mother said in court Tuesday.
An adopted, college student was completely shocked to find out he has been attending the same school as his biological brother for years and never knew it until now.
When Nicole Doz isn’t competing in beauty pageants, the 23-year-old is working for the New York City Department of Sanitation.
John Paul Getty may have been one of the richest men in the world, but when the billionaire’s 16-year-old grandson was kidnapped, he refused at first to fork over a dime in ransom to the Italian organized crime group that abducted the teen.
Two of the victims of Monday's fatal Amtrak train derailment have been named and, according to local reports, the men were best friends.
A Wisconsin firefighter stole the show at a holiday parade by proposing to his girlfriend — and her 2-year-old daughter.
People in London are paying $25 to swing a baseball bat at a Christmas tree, proving that the holiday spirit may not be alive and well inside everyone.
One man may be able to quit his day job after he showed off his singing chops at the supermarket where he works.