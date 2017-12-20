Jungle Bells: San Diego Zoo transforms into wild wonderland

Four pets, including a turkey, remain unclaimed among 33 animals taken in by county Animal Services during the Lilac Fire in the North County, authorities said Tuesday.
Jazzy carols, acrobatic elves and animal light sculptures. You'll find all that and more during Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo.
A fire of unknown origin gutted a Midway-area auto-repair shop Tuesday, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage and sending a thick column of black smoke into the air near Lindbergh Field.
San Diego County could see its first rain showers in several months Wednesday, though any precipitation that does fall is expected to be minimal.
Christmas is less than a week away, but one heartless Grinch targeted a single mom in University City by smashing the window of her car – stealing her purse.
Residents in Escondido on Tuesday sounded off on car alarms that have been going off at all hours of the day.
A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning when he lost control and crashed into a parked car in Mira Mesa, police said.
Advocates, faith leaders, attorneys and immigrant families gathered Tuesday for the launch of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition modeled after others in the state that aims to prepare for and respond to what organizers describe as inhumane immigration enforcement activities.
New details were made available Tuesday about the fiery plane crash in an El Cajon parking that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.
The alleged leader of a Mexican money laundering and cocaine trafficking organization and close associate of alleged Sinaloa drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman made his first appearance in San Diego federal court Tuesday.