Trump says he might visit San Diego to view border wall prototypes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - President Trump said he might soon be visiting San Diego to view the border wall, where six construction companies have built eight border wall prototypes, CNN reported.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said he wants to see them in their final form and remind Americans of his continued commitment to seeing it through.

“I may be going there very shortly to look at them in their final form,” Trump told members of his Cabinet as a group of reporters looked on.

Trump also restated his desire that the wall be see-through so that U.S. border agents and others can know what’s happening on the other side in Mexico.

