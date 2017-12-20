Sweet little Harley looking for a home for the holidays

Jazzy carols, acrobatic elves and animal light sculptures. You'll find all that and more during Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo.
When you have a full schedule, eating healthy is tough. But it doesn't have to be, thanks to one local military spouse.
If you've been to the San Diego Safari Park, chances are you've seen them. Guinea fowls are known for the mop-like crest of black feathers on their head.
Anthony Rodriguez recalled sitting in a remedial math class at Grossmont College in El Cajon bored out of his mind. The professor was teaching basic math skills that the 18-year-old had already learned in high school.
Methane and volatile chemicals such as benzene have been discovered underground at a yet-to-be completed Otay Ranch project that is marketed as one of the largest planned housing developments in the U.S.
Twenty years ago people called them crazy! Twin sisters started a surf school just for girls. And now the Surf Divas run the largest surf school on the West Coast.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to fix a vaguely worded law requiring anyone doing business with the city to disclose their identities.