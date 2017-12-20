Sweet little Harley looking for a home for the holidays - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sweet little Harley looking for a home for the holidays

Name: Harley    
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Breed: Italian Greyhound Chihuahua Mix
ID #: 264939
Adoption Fee: Adoption fees waived for ALL animals from Dec. 15-24!

Harley is a 3-year old Italian Greyhound Chihuahua in need of a loving home. Harley is easy going, very sweet and loves to sit on your lap. She will be a wonderful addition to any home!

Harley’s adoption fee includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Harley is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012. 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

